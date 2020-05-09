Tehran Stock Exchange Index Passes 1mn Points

The Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) index has surpassed 1 million points for the first time in history.

The overall index increased by more than 26,000 points as trading opened on Saturday, May 9, 2020, to reach 1,004,474 points.

The benchmark Tehran Stock Exchange index has been growing in recent weeks.

According to experts, the main reason for the unprecedented increase in the stock market index and its record-breaking is the flow of stray cash into the stock market and the pressure to buy stocks of limited companies on the stock exchange and over-the-counter.

Also trading permission granted for “Justice Shares” held by low-income Iranian families and the initial offering of major state-owned companies as well as the four-time return of the stock market index over the past year have led people to invest in this market.

Some economists warn that people should avoid emotional behaviour in the stock market and be careful, as risk is a natural part of the stock market.

On the other hand, the recession in parallel markets such as real estate, gold, foreign currency and cars has prompted people to invest in the stock market. Therefore, the managers of listed and over-the-counter companies should seize the opportunity to issue securities to implement development projects and new investment projects.