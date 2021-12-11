Tehran set to get US sanctions lifted: Iran FM

Iran’s foreign minister says his ministry is duty-bound to work towards the lifting of Washington’s sanctions against Tehran.

“The diplomacy apparatus’ innate responsibility is to make every effort and use all its diplomatic know-how and experience to get the United States’ cruel and unilateral sanctions lifted,” said Hossein Amir Abdollahian in a meeting with Iranian ambassadors and heads of Iranian diplomatic missions overseas.

He said the administration of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi took office on a platform of getting US sanctions lifted, adding the foreign ministry is commissioned to work towards that end.

Also present at the meeting was President Raisi, who said if the other parties to the Vienna talks are determined to lift the US sanctions against Iran, the negotiators will reach a good deal.

He said Tehran definitely pursues such an agreement.

Reports coming out of the Vienna talks on Friday suggest the negotiating teams had a better assessment of the discussions than their previous meetings.

In a report, IRNA said Tehran’s proposals have been explained to the other sides and ambiguities are being cleared.

Meanwhile, Russian representative to the meeting Mikhail Olyanov said at the first meeting of the second round of talks that important ambiguities in the talks have been resolved and the negotiations are moving forward.

Reports also indicate the European troika have returned to Vienna with a more realistic approach after examining Tehran’s proposals.