Tehran launches 36th International Book Fair with over 2,300 publishers

Held at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla complex, this year’s fair spans nearly 75,000 square meters of indoor space and will run for 11 days, welcoming over 2,300 publishers from Iran and abroad.

Key officials, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Culture Minister Seyyed Abbas Salehi, attended the opening ceremony.

The exhibition is divided into several thematic sections, including educational publishers, the children and young adult section, university-level publishers, and Arabic and Latin books.

The main hall hosts general publishers, and the international and media section.

Iraq is the official guest of honor this year.

A key highlight is the launch of the first Tehran Literary Fellowship Program, set to open on May 12 with participation from domestic and international publishers and cultural figures.

Special subsidies for book purchases are available to students, scholars, and seminary members, with individual allowances co-funded by the Ministry of Culture and the participants.