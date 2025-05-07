Taremi makes history as first Iranian to register goal contribution in UCL semi-final

The forward delivered a crucial assist for Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi during their dramatic 4-3 win over FC Barcelona at San Siro.

The match, officiated by Polish referee Szymon Marciniak, was the second leg of the semi-final, and saw Inter Milan edge past the Spanish giants in a thrilling contest.

Taremi was introduced midway through the second half and made an immediate impact with his intelligent movement and decisive passing.

Beyond the assist, Taremi impressed with his overall performance – winning 7 duels, recording 3 clearances, and making 5 ball recoveries.

His technical composure and tactical awareness significantly influenced Inter’s tempo and control in the latter stages of the game.

Rated 7.46 by football analytics platform WhoScored, Taremi earned a place among Inter Milan’s top performers of the night, underlining his importance to the squad during one of the club’s most pivotal matches in recent years.