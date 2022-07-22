Report: Three Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike

According to the news outlet, the attack, which targeted facilities on the outskirts of Damascus, came from the Golan Heights.

The Syrian defense ministry also said in a statement, “The Israeli enemy carried out an air strike… from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan… The aggression killed three soldiers and wounded seven others.”

The ministry also added Syria’s air defense had managed to intercept some of the incoming projectiles.

Syria and the Israeli regime are technically at war due to the latter’s 1967-to-present occupation of the Arab country’s Golan Heights.

Israel maintains a significant military presence in the territory, which it uses as one of its launchpads for attacks against the Syrian soil.

The regime’s attacks on Syria started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011, when Syria found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

The Israeli regime, along with the United States and their other Western and regional partners, has been a staunch supporter of the terror groups that have been operating against the Damascus government.