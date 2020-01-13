Syrian Prime Minister in Tehran for Talks

Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis is paying a visit to Tehran to discuss latest regional and international developments and other bilateral issues of interest.
In a ceremony on Monday, Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri officially welcomed his counterpart Imad Khamis.
Private negotiations between the two officials are beginning in minutes.
Accompanied by Syrian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Walid al-Muallem and Defence Minister General Ali Abdullah Ayyoub, the Syrian Prime Minister is due to have meetings with high-level Iranian officials.