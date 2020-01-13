Syrian Prime Minister in Tehran for Talks

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis is paying a visit to Tehran to discuss latest regional and international developments and other bilateral issues of interest.

In a ceremony on Monday, Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri officially welcomed his counterpart Imad Khamis.

Private negotiations between the two officials are beginning in minutes.

Accompanied by Syrian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Walid al-Muallem and Defence Minister General Ali Abdullah Ayyoub, the Syrian Prime Minister is due to have meetings with high-level Iranian officials.

IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
   
   

Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CAPTCHA

*