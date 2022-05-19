Symbol of support for Palestine: Taliban unveil replica of al-Aqsa Mosque building in Kabul

Taliban officials and a large number of people were present during the unveiling of the structure in Kabul on Wednesday.

Since they took power in Afghanistan in August last year, the Taliban have been voicing support for Palestine.

Taliban officials condemned the killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces in Jenin last Wednesday.

Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement, “We condemn the Israeli occupation’s deliberate killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Palestine.”