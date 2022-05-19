Thursday, May 19, 2022
Symbol of support for Palestine: Taliban unveil replica of al-Aqsa Mosque building in Kabul

By IFP Editorial Staff
Al-Aqsa Mosque building in Kabul

Taliban officials have unveiled a smaller-size replica of the al-Aqsa Mosque building in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul in an apparent act of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Taliban officials and a large number of people were present during the unveiling of the structure in Kabul on Wednesday.

Since they took power in Afghanistan in August last year, the Taliban have been voicing support for Palestine.

Taliban officials condemned the killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces in Jenin last Wednesday.

Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement, “We condemn the Israeli occupation’s deliberate killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Palestine.”

