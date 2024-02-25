Hamas warns of further escalation if Israel restricts Al-Aqsa Mosque entry during Ramadan

“Let our enemy know that souls are boiling … [our] anger is imminent … and an explosion is coming in response to any restrictions on the entry of Muslims to Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan,” said the group in a post on its Telegram account on Saturday.

The post came a day after the office of Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu said the regime is going to allow Muslims to pray at the mosque during Ramadan, which starts on March 10, but there will be limits on entry.

The current hostilities in the besieged Gaza Strip – which were triggered on October 7, 2023 – were in part caused by Israel’s support for settlers frequenting the mosque provocatively.

The Palestinians deemed it desecration of one the holiest sites in Islam which is located in the Old City of the occupied Jerusalem.

Israel has killed nearly 30,000 people in Gaza since that October day. The regime ignited the bloody war machine after Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official, warned on Saturday that the planned restriction on Ramadan prayers was a further illustration of the Netanyahu war cabinet’s inclination toward a full assault on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hamdan called on all the Palestinians living in occupied territories outside Gaza to stand up against Israel’s restriction scheme.