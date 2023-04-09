Sunday, April 9, 2023
Suspect in St. Petersburg bombing cooperating with Russia investigators: Report

By IFP Media Wire

Daria Trepova, who Moscow formally accused of a bombing that killed a well-known pro-Putin blogger at a cafe in St. Petersburg last weekend, is cooperating with investigators, Russian state media reported.

Trepova’s husband, Dmitry Rylov, has told an independent Russian publication he is convinced she has been framed.

Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, fervently supported the war but also served at times as a rare critic of Kremlin setbacks and strategy.

He was appearing as a guest of a pro-war group at the cafe when he was killed by an explosion. A bomb had apparently been hidden inside a figurine, which was presented to him as a gift at the event.

Russian investigators formally charged Trepova with terrorism offenses over Tatarsky’s killing and arrested her this week.

