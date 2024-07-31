Survey shows Iranians upbeat Pezeshkian administration able to tame inflation

Results of the poll published on Tuesday by the semi-official ISNA news agency showed that more than 54% of the people were hopeful and highly hopeful that Pezeshkian would be successful in controlling the inflation in Iran.

Some 17.8% of respondents to the survey had low expectations that the new president would succeed to contain inflation while 23.2% said he would be relatively successful.

The poll showed that 35.4% of people believed that Pezeshkian would have a high degree of success in executing his anti-inflation plans while 19.2% had almost no doubts that he would successfully control and reduce the inflation.

The poll was conducted by Sarmayeh Polling Agency in early July and after Pezeshkian won the run-off presidential election in Iran.

Some 4% of respondents didn’t have any opinion about the question on president’s chances of containing the inflation while 0.4% refused to respond.

Iran has seen high but controlled levels of inflation since 2019 when its oil exports came under US sanctions.

Inflation exacerbated in the country for a period in 2022-2023 after the global supply and demand chains were affected by the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.