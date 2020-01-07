Stampede in Gen. Soleimani’s Funeral Leaves Casualties

An emergency official said on Tuesday 35 have been killed and 48 others wounded.

The tragic incident happened as millions of Iranian people from all walks of life had gathered for the last funeral ceremony of senior commander General Qassem Soleimani in his hometown Kerman, where he is being laid to rest.

The body of Lieutenant General Soleimani and one of his companions Major General Hossein Pourjafari, both assassinated in the same US drone attack early Friday, arrived at the Kerman airport following massive funeral processions in the Iraqi cities of Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf as well as the cities of Ahvaz, Mashhad, Tehran and Qom in Iran.

In Tehran, an estimated seven million mourners packed the 11-kilometre thoroughfare connecting the two iconic Enqelab (Revolution) and Azadi (Freedom) squares as well as the intersecting side streets in the capital Tehran during Monday’s funeral.

Following the Tehran processions, now millions of people are attending General Soleimani’s last funeral before the burial in Kerman.