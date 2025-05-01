Featured NewsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Spox: Date for fourth round of Iran–U.S. talks changed

By IFP Editorial Staff
The Spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a change in the schedule for the upcoming round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States, which had been scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 3, in Rome.

Esmail Baqaei noted that this postponement was conveyed by the Foreign Minister of Oman.

Baqaei clarified that the Omani side proposed the deferral, adding that the prospective new date will be announced in due course.

He reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s commitment to leveraging diplomacy in pursuit of the legitimate and lawful interests of the Iranian nation—and in order to bring an end to sanctions and economic coercion that directly target the human rights and welfare of every Iranian citizen.

Baqaei further emphasized that from the outset of these talks, the Iranian delegation has approached the process with goodwill and has delineated a clear framework in line with Iran’s principled positions under international law concerning the peaceful use of nuclear energy and the lifting of unlawful sanctions.

He reiterated that Iran remains firmly resolved to engage in results-oriented negotiations with strength and determination toward a fair, reasonable, and enduring understanding.

