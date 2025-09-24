Spox condemns US restrictions on Iranian diplomats in NY

Esmaeil Baghaei made the statement in a post on X on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump’s administration put a stringent curb on Iranian diplomats’ movements in New York and denied visas to a number of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s media team to attend the 80th annual session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Baghaei said the limitations, which include restrictions on daily activities such as grocery shopping, were mainly aimed at “disrupting Iran’s diplomatic performance” during the UN General Assembly.

The spokesman also censured the curbs as “a blatant violation” of US obligations under the 1947 UN Headquarters Agreement.

“The real objective behind the increasing restrictions imposed by the US administration on Iranian diplomats and their dependants in New York is to disrupt Iran’s diplomatic performance within the United Nations. The US systematic harrasment of Iranian diplomats has obstructed the Iranian delegates from attending several multilateral events that were held outside the so-called ‘permitted parameters’ during this week only,” Baghaei stated.

“Applying such cheap restrictions on our diplomats’ movements and even on their daily grocery shopping is not only a blatant violation of the US obligations under the Headquarters Agreement but also a new low in terms of showcasing the extent of animosity of US administration toward Iranians,” he added.

The illegal move by the Trump administration comes as President Pezeshkian is scheduled to address the 80th UNGA later on Wednesday amid heightened tensions over Iran’s nuclear program and the looming reimposition of UN sanctions in the wake of a 12-day war of aggression in June.