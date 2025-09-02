Spokesman says US seeking unlawful pressure against Iran

Esmail Baqaei said the US backing of the three European states demonstrates that, from the very beginning of the new administration, Washington’s agenda was to undermine the JCPOA and impose illegal pressure on Iran.

In reaction to the move by the three European countries to invoke the snapback, Baqaei said: “When the three European states talk about the JCPOA, one must ask—which JCPOA are you talking about? They accuse Iran of failing to fulfill its commitments, but this claim is made in bad faith. Those who failed to honor their obligations are in no position to accuse Iran.”

He added that the European Union and the three European countries, who once acted as intermediaries leading to the JCPOA, have now downgraded their role to simply pushing Iran into negotiations with the United States.

Regarding Washington’s declared readiness to negotiate with Iran while simultaneously increasing pressure, he said: “Such preconditions are essentially a sign of bad faith toward a diplomatic approach.”

He continued, saying the US has disrupted diplomatic processes over the past ten years.

“The US unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA without any justification, and most recently, during an ongoing diplomatic process, the Zionist regime, with US support, carried out aggression against Iran. From the outset, it was clear that Washington lacked goodwill.”

According to Baqaei, reports indicate that the three European countries initiated the sanctions reactivation process at the request of the Zionist regime and the United States.