Spokesman: Response to Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination Not Too Far

The spokesperson for the Iranian administration says the US would receive a “harsh response” to the assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Major General Qassem Soleimani in not-too-distant future.

In a post on his Twitter account on Friday, Ali Rabiee said a “harsh response” to the killing of General Soleimani is not too far.

Hailing the late commander as an exemplary national asset for Iranians, the spokesman said the name of Qassem Soleimani has been coupled with the fight against terrorism and insecurity and with support for the victimized and defenseless people.

Rabiee emphasized that the people pursuing liberty and countering cruelty will undoubtedly respond to the aggressors across the world.

Earlier, the White House and the Pentagon confirmed the assassination of General Soleimani in Iraq, saying the attack was carried out at the order of US President Donald Trump.

