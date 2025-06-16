Spokesman says Iran attacked with US weapons

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, Baqaei condemned the Israeli regime’s offense as an egregious act of aggression in violation of all international regulations and norms.

He said the Zionist regime has attacked Iran with a range of weapons supplied by the US.

The spokesman added that the Israeli aggression against Iran with the help of the US has practically made the course of negotiations between Tehran and Washington meaningless.

“The American policymakers are part of this act of aggression,” Baqaei said, stressing the need for the US, as a member of the United Nations Security Council, to acknowledge that an act of aggression has been taken against Iran.

Reasserting Iran’s legitimate right to self-defense, the spokesman emphasized that the Islamic Republic will keep combating the Zionist regime resolutely to protect its citizens.

The whole governments that supported the Zionist regime and tried to justify the Israeli strikes are complicit in the aggression and will be remembered by Iran as accomplices, the spokesman said.

The Israeli regime attacked a number of residential neighborhoods of Tehran as well as military and nuclear sites in other parts of Iran in the early hours of June 13.

Several top military commanders, nuclear scientists, and dozens of civilians have been martyred in the strikes.

The Iranian Armed Forces have launched several rounds of retaliatory missile attacks against the Israeli targets during the past four days.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said after the Israeli aggression that the Zionist regime “has made a big mistake, a grave error, and committed a reckless act.”

“By God’s grace, the consequences of this will bring that regime to ruin,” the Leader warned, adding, “Our Armed Forces are ready, and the country’s officials and all the people are behind the Armed Forces. Today, similar messages have been issued by all the various political factions and numerous groups throughout the country. Everyone feels that we must give a strong response to the evil, despicable, terrorist Zionist identity.”