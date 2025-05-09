Foreign PolicyIFP ExclusiveSelected

Source: Fourth round of Iran-US indirect talks to be held in Oman 

By IFP Editorial Staff

A member of the Iranian negotiating team has confirmed to Tasnim News Agency that the fourth round of indirect talks between Iran and the US in Oman has been finalized. 

The source said that, following a proposal from Oman’s Foreign Minister to hold the fourth round of negotiations on Sunday, Tehran has agreed to the arrangement.

So far, three rounds of negotiations have taken place: two rounds in Muscat, Oman, and one in Rome, Italy.

The fourth round, initially scheduled for Saturday, was postponed.

Iran has emphasized that it is only willing to discuss its nuclear program and the removal of sanctions. Tehran has also declared its readiness to reassure the international community that its nuclear program is purely peaceful.

