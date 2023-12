About 30 hectares of land are under cultivation of sour tea in the region, which annually yields nearly 30 tons of products.

Sour tea is a wild plant that grows or can be cultivated with minimal water and fertilizer consumption.

The wet product is used for making jam, fruit rolls, and syrup, but it is mainly dried for brewing tea.

Below are some pictures of harvesting sour tea in Karun, in Khuzastan Province: