Some 900,000 Iranians Contract Coronavirus: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 13,843 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 894,385.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has also killed 469 patients since Tuesday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 46,207.

She said so far 625,606 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari went on to say that 5,832 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 5,913,229 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces, she added.