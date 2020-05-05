Some 100,000 Iranians Infected with Coronavirus: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry has confirmed 1,323 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 99,970.

The Ministry’s spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, said on Tuesday that 63 patients have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 6,340.

So far, he said, 80,475 patients have recovered from the disease and been discharged from the hospital.

2,685 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, Jahanpour added. He also noted that 519,543 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.