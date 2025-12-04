Six Iranian athletes ranked in world karate top ten

The 27th edition of the World Championships took place from December 6 to 10, where Iran’s national team earned three medals: a gold by Atousa Golshadnezhad, a silver by Saleh Abazari, and a bronze by Sara Bahmanyar.

Golshadnezhad, competing in the women’s –61 kg division, topped the world rankings with 4,995 points after winning the world title. Bahmanyar, who claimed bronze in the –50 kg category, moved up to second place in the global standings.

In the men’s +84 kg division, Abazari’s silver medal secured him the third position in the world ranking.

Three additional Iranian athletes who advanced to the quarterfinals or the round of 16 also made the top-ten list: Fatemeh Sa’adati rose to fourth place in the –55 kg category, Ali Maskani ranked fifth in the –60 kg division, and Fatemeh Sadeqi placed sixth in the women’s individual kata rankings.