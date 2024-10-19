Sinwar’s body could be a bargaining chip in hostage deal negotiations: Israeli sources

Sinwar’s remains are currently being held in a secret location in Israel, according to local media reports, after he was killed on Wednesday by Israeli soldiers in southern Gaza.

Two sources told CNN that securing hostage releases would likely be Israel’s priority in deciding how to leverage the remains of the man accused by Israel of masterminding the October 7 terror attacks last year.

More than 100 hostages taken during the Hamas-led attacks remain in captivity in the besieged enclave. Israeli authorities are currently weighing how to “create pressure quickly” on Hamas to let them go, one Israeli source stated.

“If Hamas wants to swap his remains for Israelis, dead or alive, then fine,” according to an Israeli diplomatic source.

Both sources agreed Sinwar could be seen as a “bargaining chip”.

A swap for hostages is likely the only way that Sinwar’s remains return to Gaza, the Israeli source noted, adding, “Otherwise handing him over is not going to happen.”

According to the diplomatic source, returning Sinwar’s remains to the besieged enclave in any circumstance risks rallying Hamas supporters. If Sinwar were buried in Gaza, the site could become a shrine for followers, the source also predicted.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog held a security meeting on Friday about the “significant window of opportunity” that Sinwar’s killing presents for the return of hostages, Herzog’s office announced in a statement.

In remarks Thursday, Netanyahu also called on Hamas members still holding Israeli hostages to lay down their weapons and return the captives, claiming whoever does so will be allowed to “go out and live”.

On Friday, senior Hamas official Khalil Al Hayya said in a televised address that the group will not release Israeli hostages until “aggression on our people in Gaza stops”, Israel completely withdraws from the tiny territory and Palestinian prisoners in Israel are released.

Al Hayya has served as chief negotiator for Hamas in talks for a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages.

“We mourn the great leader the martyr Yahya Sinwar…who died as a hero martyr, holding his weapon, clashing and confronting the occupation army until the very end of his life.” Al Hayya stated.