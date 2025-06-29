Shia religious authority: Anyone threatening Leadership, religious authority considered mohareb

He added that any form of cooperation with or support for such a person or regime by Muslims or Islamic governments is forbidden (haram).

In response to a religious inquiry (istifta’) submitted by a group of Muslims regarding their duties in the face of such threats, Ayatollah Makarem emphasized that Muslims around the world must make these enemies regret their words and actions.

This religious ruling was issued following threats made by the US President and leaders of the Zionist regime against the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic and Shia religious authority.

Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi’s fatwa also states that if Muslims suffer hardship or losses in confronting these enemies, they will receive the reward of those who strive in the path of God (mujahid fi sabilillah).

According to Iran’s Islamic Penal Code, a criminal who is proven to be a mohareb (one who wages war against God) is subject to one of four punishments: execution, crucifixion, amputation of the right hand and left foot, or exile.