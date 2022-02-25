Friday, February 25, 2022
Shamkhani: War is disgusting but West to blame for Ukraine conflict

By IFP Editorial Staff
The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has reacted to the conflict in Ukraine saying “Nothing is more disgusting than war.”

Ali Shamkhani added in a tweet, “When the West seeks to deal a blow to the national security of countries, it is directly responsible for conflicts and crises that break out in order to confront the West’s strategy.”

Other Iranian officials including President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian have blamed the US and NATO’s provocative moves against Russia for the war in Ukraine.

The Iranian officials have also expressed hope that the conflict will soon come to an end through talks between the two sides.18:56

