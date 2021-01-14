Seoul’s Seizure of Iran Assets Major Obstacle to Promotion of Ties: Official

Iran’s Deputy Justice Minister has urged Seoul to work toward settling the existing issues between the two sides to kick of a new round of mutual cooperation.

Mahmoud Hekmatnia told visiting South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun that the two countries should try to settle the existing problems.

“Both sides should seek to promote relations and remove the existing obstacles and problems, he said, highlighting the historical, cultural and economic background of both countries.

He said among the impediments to the enhancement of mutual relations is the seizure of the Iranian assets with South Korean banks.

The official underlined among the priorities of both countries should be to remove this problem first.

Hekmatnia said Iran’s seizure of the South Korean vessel in the Persian Gulf waters is a technical matter.

“Legal cases in the Islamic Republic of Iran are reviewed through the Judiciary, which is an independent branch [of the government], within the framework of legal and judicial regulations,” he added.

The South Korean official, in turn, called for expediting the process of releasing the South Korean ship seized by Iran.