Senior Tehran clerics declare Trump, Netanyahu ‘Enemies of Islam’ in harsh religious ruling

By IFP Editorial Staff
A group of prominent Islamic jurists and religious scholars based in Tehran has issued a strong religious ruling condemning US President Donald Trump and the Israeli regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The statement brands both leaders as “Kafir Ḥarbi” (belligerent non-believers), “Mufsid fī al-Arḍ” (corrupt on Earth), and “Mahdur al-Damm” (worthy of death), citing threats made against senior Shia religious figures.

The ruling, signed by over a dozen senior clerics and teachers of jurisprudence from the Tehran seminary, was in response to statements by Trump targeting Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The scholars described the US president as a “reckless clown” and warned that any aggression against Islamic leaders would provoke wide-scale retaliation from Muslims around the world.

Quoting Quranic verses and Islamic legal principles, the statement slammed Trump and Netanyahu for war crimes, including inciting regional conflict, violating international agreements, and causing mass civilian casualties in the Middle East.

The signatories called on Muslims globally, especially the youth, to remain vigilant and follow the directives of religious leaders in resisting perceived foreign aggression.

