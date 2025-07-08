Senior journalist slams Iranian president for interview with Tucker Carlson

In the interview, President Pezeshkian addressed Iran’s stance on nuclear cooperation, regional tensions with Israel, and the possibility of renewing talks with the US. He stated that Iran had “no problem with negotiations” and expressed hope for a return to diplomacy after recent conflict with Israel and the US.

Shariatmadari rebuked these comments, calling them inconsistent with the country’s declared policies and accusing the president of echoing the views of “pro-Western advisors rather than those of the Iran.”

He specifically criticized President Pezeshkian’s remarks that the Islamic authorities’ fatwa was not directed at individuals like US president, stating instead that figures such as Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fall under the fatwa and should face capital punishment.

He further questioned the president’s logic in hoping to resume negotiations with the US, which, he reminded, was complicit in Israeli attacks on Iran.

“Why return to talks with those who ‘blew up the negotiation table’?” Shariatmadari asked.