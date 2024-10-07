Media WireSecuritySelected

Senior IRGC commander: Quds Force chief fine, healthy

By IFP Media Wire
Esmail Qaani

Iran’s top Quds Force commander, Esmail Qaani, is in “good health” and continues his duties, according to the remarks made by the force’s deputy commander, Iraj Masjedi, on Monday. It comes after Reuters quoted what it called unnamed Iranian security sources as saying that Qaani had been out of contact since Israeli attacks on the Lebanese capital Beirut last week.

On Monday, Masjedi, referring to reports by some Western media about a supposed loss of contact with Qaani and concerns about his health, added that he is healthy and actively working.

Masjedi rejected the need to issue a statement regarding General Qa’ani’s health, saying, “Why a statement? There is no need for such an action.”

In another part of his remarks, he referred to regional developments and emphasized after the brutal massacres in Palestine, the usurping Israel has now targeted Hezbollah, which acts as the main resistance arm and supporter of Gaza.

The senior IRGC commander described the Israeli army’s ground invasion of Southern Lebanon as a failure, stating, “They started the war in Lebanon by detonating pager devices, martyred the leader of Hezbollah, and today, every day, they martyr a number of innocent Lebanese people in Dahiya, in Southern Beirut. However, they have not been able to bring down the resistance.

