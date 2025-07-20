Senior IRGC cleric rejects calls for president’s dismissal, urges unity and dignified talks with US

“In no period have officials shown this level of obedience to the Leader’s wise leadership,” Abdollah Hajji Sadeghi said, emphasizing that while certain actions might not align with personal preferences, the overall direction of the Islamic Republic remains firmly rooted in the principles of the Leader.

He warned that undermining national unity, especially after the 12-day heavy war with Israel and the US, would be detrimental.

“One of the blessings of that resistance was our internal cohesion. We must not allow that to be weakened,” he stated.

The remarks came after some political factions in Iran seek to topple the Pezeshkian administration under the pretext of his “incompetency.”

Regarding the possibility of renewed negotiations with the US, Hajji Sadeghi reiterated that any talks should reflect the Leader’s guidance.

“Negotiations are acceptable if they are conducted from a position of strength and dignity, not from weakness or desperation,” he said. “If talks are based on power, they are very welcome.”

Tehran and Washington were in the midst of indirect talks over the Iranian nuclear program, when Israel launched an unprovoked aggression against Iran on June 13.