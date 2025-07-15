Senior Iranian MP: No return to nuclear talks without UN condemnation of Israeli attacks

Esmaeil Kosari, who is a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, told Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV that Iran never abandoned the negotiating table. “It was the other side that violated agreements and even attacked Iran”, Kosari added. He said under such circumstances, talks cannot continue unless Iran’s conditions are met.

Kosari stressed that Iran will never halt its uranium enrichment, calling it a sovereign right and part of a purely peaceful program developed by Iranian scientists.

“No country can decide for Iran…we will never accept zero enrichment, and no one has the right to dictate terms on us”, the MP said.

Referring to the IAEA’s inspections, Kosari said the agency itself has confirmed there has been no deviation in Iran’s nuclear program.

He however accused some international bodies of misusing inspections to pressure Tehran.

“Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA will only resume when it stops its biased behavior,” said Kosari.

The lawmaker further touched upon the future of nuclear negotiations. Kosari said first, the UN and IAEA must condemn the Zionist regime’s aggression against Iran’s nuclear facilities and second, those responsible for the attacks must be held accountable under international law.

He also warned of military readiness on part of Iran.

“Iran will not start a war, but we will determine how it ends if we get attacked”, he said.

Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, Kosari acknowledged military preparations are complete and that Iran keeps on the table the option to close the vital waterway if necessary.

“The decision is ours alone,” he said.