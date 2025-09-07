Senior Iranian Army commander: Enemies seek to undermine national unity but people stand firm

Speaking at a memorial congress for fallen army soldiers in Gilan Province, Admiral Sayyari said that the people of Iran had shown exceptional cohesion since the 1979 Revolution, during the Iran-Iraq War, and in the recent 12-day war with Israel.

He noted that calls by Israeli leaders for public unrest went unanswered and instead strengthened national solidarity.

“Despite economic challenges weighing on people’s shoulders, our nation continues to resist the enemy firmly,” Admiral Sayyari stated, adding that external efforts, from imposed wars to cultural and hybrid offensives, have failed to break Iran’s resolve.

He praised younger generations as patriotic and more determined than before, asserting they would stand “stronger, more united, and with deeper faith” against adversaries.

Recalling the eight-year Iran-Iraq conflict in the 1980s, Admiral Sayyari described it as a defensive war in which the Iranian people, with limited resources, preserved national sovereignty.

“The enemies wanted to defeat the Revolution and destroy our territorial integrity, but they carried that dream to the grave,” he said.