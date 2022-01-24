Monday, January 24, 2022
type here...
SocietyIncidentsIFP Exclusive

Second quake hits Iran’s Tabriz in as many days

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
An earthquake shook the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz on Monday morning.

The quake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck at 6:18 at a depth of 14 kilometers with its epicenter being 9 kilometers from Basmenj on outskirts of Tabriz.

The earthquake was felt in some other parts of Iran’s East Azarbaijan Province, forcing people to rush out of their homes in panic.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage. However, rescue teams have been dispatched to old and vulnerable parts of Tabriz to assess if any casualties or damage took place.

Also on Sunday, a 4.4-magnitude earthquake rattled Tabriz. That tremor left no casualties.
Most of Iran’s territory including Tabriz is quake-prone and quakes are commonplace in the country.

Previous articleArmenian president announces resignation
Next articleUAE says intercepts two missiles fired from Yemen

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks