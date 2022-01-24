Second quake hits Iran’s Tabriz in as many days

The quake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck at 6:18 at a depth of 14 kilometers with its epicenter being 9 kilometers from Basmenj on outskirts of Tabriz.

The earthquake was felt in some other parts of Iran’s East Azarbaijan Province, forcing people to rush out of their homes in panic.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage. However, rescue teams have been dispatched to old and vulnerable parts of Tabriz to assess if any casualties or damage took place.

Also on Sunday, a 4.4-magnitude earthquake rattled Tabriz. That tremor left no casualties.

Most of Iran’s territory including Tabriz is quake-prone and quakes are commonplace in the country.