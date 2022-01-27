Thursday, January 27, 2022
type here...
WorldMiddle East

‘Saudi-led coalition carries out 60 airstrikes across Yemen’

By IFP Editorial Staff
Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

More Articles

Reports coming out of Yemen say the Saudi-led coalition fighter bombers have done 60 airstrikes across Yemen in the past 24 hours.

The areas bombed include the capital Sanaa, Maareb, Jawf, Saadah, Shabwah, Najran and Omran. 

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition violated a purported ceasefire in Hudaydah with missile and artillery attacks and reconnaissance flights. 

The Saudis and their allies have stepped up their attacks on Yemen in the past few days. The Yemeni forces are fighting back with missile and drone strikes deep in Saudi Arabia and Yemen. 

The Saudi-led coalition wants to reinstate former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi who was overthrown amid a popular uprising several years ago.

Previous article“Iran team has authority to hold direct talks with US”

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks