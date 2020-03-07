Saudi King Either Dead or On His Deathbed: Whistleblower

In a post on his Twitter account on Saturday, Mujtahid, the Twitter handle of a pseudonymous activist, said King Salman is either dead or at death’s door.

He explained that tens of people from the royal family have been detained, not only Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, a brother of King Salman, and the monarch’s nephew Prince Mohammed bin Nayef.

The court staff, the royal palace personnel, and the royal guard members have been told that visiting the king is impossible due to his health conditions, Mujtahid noted.

The whistleblower also noted that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is going to issue a statement on behalf of his father to declare the king’s abdication.

The statement is expected to declare Mohammed bin Salman as the king’s successor, he noted, adding, “What has happened to the king? We will announce soon.”

Citing unnamed sources, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz al-Saud and Prince Mohammed bin Nayef have been taken from their homes early on Friday by royal guards after being accused of treason.

The pair were allegedly plotting to oust King Salman and the son he has designated to succeed him, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The New York Times also reported the detentions, adding that Prince Nayef’s younger brother Prince Nawaf bin Nayef had also been detained.