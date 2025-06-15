Saudi Crown Prince MBS: Israel trying to drag US into war with Iran

On Saturday evening, during a phone call with Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, bin Salman said that Saudi Arabia stands beside its brothers in the Islamic Republic, and that today, the entire Islamic world is united and unanimously supports Iran.

The Saudi Crown Prince condemned the Zionist regime’s aggression against Iran and expressed condolences and sympathy to Iran over the deaths of several Iranians during these attacks.

Pezeshkian, in turn, described the attacks by the Zionist regime on Iran as evidence of the inherently aggressive nature of that regime.

He added, “Since taking office as president, I have sought to strengthen peace, stability, and security in the region, but the Zionist regime has sabotaged and obstructed every effort in which we aimed for progress.”

Pezeshkian also emphasized that Saudi Arabia, given its position in the region and the Islamic world, can play a vital role in strengthening unity among Islamic countries in defense of the rights of all Muslims in the region.