Saudi Arabia says fully supports US-Iran negotiations

Positive outcomes from the US-Iran nuclear talks would remove a burden of risk in the region, but that would not minimize current challenges as the Gaza war remains ongoing, bin Farhan said.

“If, for instance, the US and Iran can successfully conclude their nuclear negotiations, that will remove a huge burden of risk in our region, and will open up significant avenues for even greater cooperation, greater regional integration, greater region cooperation, trade, investment,” in very significant ways, Prince Faisal stated, adding that Kingdom “fully supports” the current nuclear negotiations between US and Iran.

“Obviously, that doesn’t minimize the challenges. We still have the war in Gaza going on, where the people of Gaza continue to suffer incredible hardship,” Prince Faisal said, speaking to the press at after the conclusion of PGCC-US Summit in Riyadh at the end of US President Donald Trump’s visit to Riyadh.

He added that the current US administration has presented that it is able and willing to take courageous decisions.

“And that can potentially help, first of all, to bring forward a ceasefire in Gaza and potentially also open up pathways to resolving the broader issues of Palestine and possibly even moving towards, one hopes, a Palestinian state. Beyond that, then, you know, really having a breakthrough in our region.”

“We need to reach a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible,” he added, saying it would be difficult to supply aid to the besieged enclave without a ceasefire.

The minister emphasized that the Saudi partnership with the US in defense and security has spanned for decades, and that it will continue to be strengthened.

Additionally, the diplomat stated there will be many investment opportunities in Syria after the US lifts sanctions, a day after a US announcement it would lift all sanctions on the country at the request of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Prince Faisal added that there will be a breakthrough in the Kingdom’s support to Syria after the lifting of US sanctions.