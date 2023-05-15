Saudi officials seek resumption of economic ties with Iran, too: Minister

Khandouzi, who had been to the Saudi city of Jeddah to take part in a summit of the Islamic Development Bank, said economic diplomacy had been made possible during the trip.

“A constructive meeting was held between me and my Saudi counterpart, in which, given the resumption of political ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Saudi officials stressed that economic foundations, too, should be promptly facilitated,” Khandouzi said.

He said he had also discussed with Saudi officials hajj pilgrimage-related issues such as flights from Iran and pertinent banking matters, as well as the facilitation of visits by Iranian businessmen, which he said “they welcomed.”

Saudi Arabia severed ties with Iran seven years ago. In March, the two countries announced a rapprochement mediated by China.

Last month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Beijing. At the end of that meeting, the two sides issued a joint statement in which they also stressed each other’s economic capacities and their potential in the enhancement of bilateral relations.