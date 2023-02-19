Sunday, February 19, 2023
Saudi Arabia says Arab nations need new approach towards Syria

By IFP Media Wire
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister says consensus is building in the Arab world that isolating Syria is not working and that dialogue with Damascus is needed "at some point" to at least address humanitarian issues, including a return of refugees.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud’s remarks at a Munich security forum on Saturday mark a shift from the early years of Syria’s 12-year war when several Arab states including Saudi Arabia backed rebels that fought Bashar al-Assad.

“You will see not just among the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) but in the Arab world there is a consensus growing that the status quo is not workable,” he stated.

The minister added without a path towards “maximalist goals” for a political solution, another approach was “being formulated” to address the issue of Syrian refugees in neighbouring states and suffering of civilians, especially after the devastating earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey.

Assad has recovered control of most of Syria with support from Russia along with Iran Hezbollah resistance movement.

