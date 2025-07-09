IFP ExclusiveSport

Sá Pinto: I’ve been waiting 3 years to return to Esteghlal FC

By IFP Editorial Staff

Portuguese football coach Ricardo Sá Pinto has officially returned to Iran's Esteghlal FC after a three-year wait.

Speaking at his unveiling ceremony on Wednesday, Sá Pinto expressed his joy at being back in Iran, calling the country “beautiful” and Esteghlal “one of the few places that truly felt like home”.

“It wasn’t easy to come back, but thanks to the board members, it happened”, he said.

“The fans have shown incredible support and loyalty to me, the club, and the players.”

Sá Pinto acknowledged the difficult conditions in Iran but voiced hope for lasting peace.

“I came to finish the dream I couldn’t complete last time”, he added,.

The Portugese football coach further underlined the need for unity and for strengthening the team, saying, “If we stay united, we will win…and win everything”.

