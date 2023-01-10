Russian warship with hypersonic missiles holds exercises off Norwegian Sea

The frigate Admiral Gorshkov conducted air defense exercises, practicing the repelling of enemy air strikes in difficult weather conditions at sea, the ministry said in a statement.

The crew practiced maneuvering the ship, transmitting and receiving target assignment data and the deployment of onboard weapons, it added.

Last Wednesday, the warship set off from a northern Russian port after Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with the ship’s commander and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu via video link, TASS news agency reported.

Putin boasted that the ship was carrying Zircon hypersonic missiles, long-range weapons that travel more than five times the speed of sound and are harder to detect and intercept.