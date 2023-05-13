Russian aircraft, helicopter crash near Ukraine’s border

The agency provided no details on casualties, saying the authorities are working to clarify the situation.

The Telegram channel Baza released a video of a purported crash site, showing what appears to be the aircraft’s tail and engine engulfed in flames.

Mash Telegram channel reported that the Su-34 went down near the village of Istrovka north of the Ukrainian border, claiming that its crew – a pilot and navigator – were killed.

Earlier on Saturday, a helicopter crashed in the same region. According to Baza, the local authorities are conducting an operation in search of the culprits, who could have played a role in both incidents, adding that the helicopter and the fighter jet could have been downed by agents acting on Russian soil.

Both incidents come after a Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter crashed over the Crimean Peninsula on Friday. Both of its pilots were killed. Moscow’s Ministry of Defense said the aircraft was on a training flight and had no ammunition aboard, adding that the crash did not result in any other casualties or damage on the ground.