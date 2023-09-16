Russian aircraft building technology outpacing potential threats: North Korea

Kim made the remarks during his visit to the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Yury Gagarin aviation plant, which produces Su-35 and Su-57 fighters.

“Kim Jong Un expressed sincere regard for Russia’s aviation technology undergoing rapid development, outpacing the outside potential threats, and wished the plant success in its future development,” the agency said.

At the plant, the North Korean leader was presented with souvenir gifts by Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, head of the United Aircraft Corporation Yury Slyusar and Governor of the Khabarovsk region Mikhail Degtyarev. Kim Jong Un also took a photo with a test pilot in front of the Su-35.

The leader of the DPRK arrived in Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin. At the Vostochny spaceport, they held negotiations both with the participation of delegations and one-on-one. Kim Jong Un’s previous visit to Russia took place in April 2019. Then, in particular, he and Putin held negotiations in Vladivostok. This was their first meeting.

The KCNA also added Kim is deeply impressed by Russia’s modern aviation technologies and its production capabilities.

“Saying that he was deeply impressed by the rich independent potential and modernity of the Russian aircraft manufacturing industry and its ceaseless enterprising efforts toward new goals, he sincerely hoped that the plant would make sustained development by achieving higher production growth in the future,” the agency wrote.

“Witnessing the rapid development of Russia’s aviation technology and its gigantic potential,” the agency quoted Kim’s record in the book of honored quests of the enterprise.