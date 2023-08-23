Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 546

Moscow airports operating normally after foiled Ukrainian drone attack: Russian officials

Airports in the Moscow region are operating normally after flights were temporarily restricted Wednesday “to ensure the safety of civil aircraft,” the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport said.

“Due to the restriction of airspace use, two airplanes left for alternate airports. Passengers of these flights were delivered to the airports of destination,” the agency added.

Earlier, Russia’s defense ministry said it had thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack, the latest in a string of aerial assaults targeting the Russian capital that have disrupted flights and brought the war home to Russians.

Russia bombs kindergarten in Kherson: Ukrainian officials

Six people were injured after Russian forces dropped guided bombs on a kindergarten and residential buildings in Ukraine’s southern Kherson city, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday.

“The attack caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters,” stated Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson region military administration.

Kherson, a city of some 300,000 people before Russia’s invasion, was captured by Russian forces in March last year. The frontline city was liberated by Ukrainian forces about eight months later and since come under repeated Russian attacks.

Russia downs 3 drones over Moscow region: Defense ministry

Russian air defenses thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow early Wednesday, Russia’s defense ministry announced, the latest in a string of aerial assaults targeting the Russian capital.

“Two of the UAVs […] were shot down over the territory of the Mozhaisky and Khimki districts of the Moscow region. A third was jammed before crashing into a building under construction in the Moscow City complex,” the ministry said in a Telegram post.

There were no casualties, it added.

The alleged attack marks the fourth time in recent weeks that Moscow’s financial district has been targeted by suspected Ukrainian drones, according to a CNN tally.

US military prepared to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s in the United States if needed: Official

Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder stated Tuesday that the US was “prepared to support” F-16 fighter pilot training for Ukrainian pilots in the continental US if needed.

“We are prepared to support a training effort here in the continental United States if capacity is reached in Europe,” Ryder said.

“I don’t have any specifics to provide right now in terms of which bases that training could occur at, but certainly if the decision is made to do that, and we move forward, we’ll be sure to provide you with updates on that,” he added.

Zelensky says he is returning home from European trip with new political support and new agreements

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is returning home “with new political support and new agreements,” after concluding a trip through Europe Tuesday.

“We are returning home with new political support and new agreements. Everyone clearly reaffirms the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Zelensky stated in his evening address.

“There will be airplanes for Ukraine. We will have additional armored vehicles. We will strengthen air defense, economy, our exports, European and Euro-Atlantic integration,” he added.

Zelensky said that at “almost all the meetings,” protecting export routes “through the Black Sea and through ‘solidarity corridors’ on land” was discussed.

Over the last few days, Zelensky traveled to Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark and Greece, where he attended a Ukraine-Balkans summit. He said he held talks on the sidelines of the summit with Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Moldova and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

“A very important agreement with Greece, for which I am particularly grateful to the Prime Minister, is Greece’s willingness to take patronage of the restoration of our Odesa. The decision is not only substantive but also very symbolic. It is filled with many historical and cultural meanings,” Zelensky continued.

“The overall result of these days is that Ukraine has become stronger,” Zelensky said, adding he is grateful to Luxembourg for joining the Group of Seven declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

10 Balkan and European leaders sign declaration supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty

Ten Balkan and European countries signed a joint declaration to express their support for Ukraine on Tuesday in Athens.

The countries pledged “unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.”

With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also in attendance, the 10 leaders signed the eight-point declaration in a meeting marking 20 years since the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Thessaloniki.

The declaration also expressed support for Zelensky’s 10-point peace formula, which calls for the withdrawal of Russian troops and restoration of Ukraine’s borders.

US does not think conflict in Ukraine at a ‘stalemate’