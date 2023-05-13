Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 444

Russian forces trying to regain lost ground in Bakhmut: Ukrainian officer

Battles are continuing in and around Bakhmut, the Ukrainian military stated Friday, with Russian forces apparently trying to regain some of the ground they lost this week.

“The enemy is trying to regain the positions lost during our assault,” Maksym Zhorin, a Ukrainian officer in Bakhmut, said in a video.

“Day and night, we have to consolidate and hold new positions in intense fighting,” Zhorin continued, adding, “There is still a very long way to go to victory.”

As for ground assaults, the military reported 36 Russian attacks concentrated on areas of the front lines in the Donetsk region. The attacks were repelled, and there is little evidence of any ground changing hands outside of Bakhmut, it announced.

“Incessant fighting continues in the town of Bakhmut,” the General Staff said, adding, “In addition, during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka and Stupochki.”

The General Staff did not provide details on reports that Russia withdrew from some positions north of Bakhmut, as reported by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group.

Social media video appeared to show Russian soldiers retreating in the face of Ukrainian shelling in the area, some 5 kilometers north of the city.

Prigozhin stated later on Friday that his fighters had taken some ground in the city itself, where most Wagner fighters now appear to be concentrated.