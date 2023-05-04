Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 434

Oil refinery in Krasnodar on fire following drone attack

A fire broke out in the reservoir of Russia’s Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar territory, according to Russian state news agency Tass early Thursday.

Citing emergency services, Tass reported that the fire was a result of a drone strike.

“Due to an attack by an unknown drone, a fuel tank at the Ilsky Oil Refinery in the urban-type settlement of Ilsky in the Seversky district caught fire,” Tass quoted emergency services, adding that firefighters have been dispatched to the site.

The fire was burning in an area of 1,200 square meters, it noted.

There were no casualties, according to Veniamin Kondratiev, governor of the Krasnodar region, who said in a Telegram post that residents are no longer in danger.

“It’s been a second turbulent night in a row for our emergency services. A tank of petroleum products at the Ilsky Oil Refinery in the Seversky District has now been confirmed to be on fire. Fire brigades and MES staff of 48 people and 16 vehicles are already at work,” he stated.

On Wednesday, Russian state media reported a drone strike ignited a fire that engulfed an oil storage facility in the port of Volna in southwestern Russia’s Krasnodar region.

The facility is close to the Kerch bridge that was set ablaze by Ukrainian forces in October 2022. It is unclear how the fuel storage tank caught fire and Ukraine has not commented on the incident.

Russia opens terrorism probe after Kremlin drone attack

Russia has opened a terrorism probe after Moscow announced it shot down two drones aimed at President Vladimir Putin’s residence and accused Ukraine of a “terrorist” assassination attempt. “The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case on terrorism in connection with an attempt to strike the Kremlin residence of the President of Russia,” the committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement.

Zelensky slams Russia after deadly shelling in Kherson region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lashed out at Russia after he said at least 21 people were killed by shelling in the southern Kherson region.

“The world needs to see and know this,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

“A railway station and a crossing, a house, a hardware store, a grocery supermarket, a gas station — do you know what unites these places? The bloody trail that Russia leaves with its shells, killing civilians in Kherson and Kherson region,” he stated.

Zelensky added that at least 48 people were also wounded and sent his condolences to the families and friends of those affected.

“We will never forgive the culprits,” he vowed, noting, “We will defeat evil state and hold all the perpetrators to account.”

White House: It’s too early to tell if Russian drone claims amount to “false flag” operation

It is “too early” to say whether Russia’s claims of a Ukrainian attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin amount to a “false flag” operation, the White House said Wednesday, adding that it would not speculate about the veracity of Moscow’s claims.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also said the US was not taking any steps that would help Kyiv from striking inside Russia.

“Since the beginning of this conflict, the United States is certainly not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders,” she continued, adding, “We’ve been very clear from here about that.”

She added, “I don’t want to get into speculation from here about the authenticity of this report.”

Earlier, US officials said it had no advance warning of the drone attack in Moscow. American agencies were urgently working to assess Russia’s claims.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky denied earlier that his country had staged an attack on Putin.

Asked about the prospect of a Russian “false flag” operation, which the US has warned of previously, Jean-Pierre stated it wasn’t prudent to speculate.

“It is really too early to tell, as you asked me, about a false flag,” she continued, adding, “But obviously Russia has a history of doing things like this.”

Latest US arms package to Ukraine valued at $300m: Washington

The United States will continue to stand with Ukraine as it defends itself from “Russia’s war of aggression”, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

“Pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorising our 37th drawdown of US arms and equipment for Ukraine valued at $300m,” he stated.

The package, Blinken noted, includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, howitzers, artillery and tank ammunition, anti-tank weapons, rockets, small arms and ammunition, trucks and trailers to transport heavy equipment, and spare parts and other field equipment.

“This latest package will help Ukraine continue to bravely defend itself in the face of Russia’s brutal, unprovoked, and unjustified war. Russia could end its war today. Until Russia does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes,” he continued.

European Union will ramp up ammunition production for Ukraine and European defense: EU Commission

The European Union is boosting production of ammunition and missiles to help replenish depleting Ukrainian and EU stocks, the European Commission announced Wednesday.

With an allocated a budget of $552 million, the initiative — which is called the Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP) — will “ramp up the EU’s production capacity” and “address the current shortage of ammunition and missiles as well as their components,” the commission said in a news release.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said, “Ukraine is heroically resisting the brutal Russian invader. We stand by our promise to support Ukraine and its people, for as long as it takes. But Ukraine’s brave soldiers need sufficient military equipment to defend their country.”

ASAP will “help supply more ammunition for Ukraine to defend its citizens and it will also strengthen our European defense capabilities,” von der Leyen added.