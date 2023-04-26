Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 426

Zelensky says over 60 Ukrainian cultural sites have been destroyed by the Russians
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “more than 60 museums and galleries in different regions of our country have also been destroyed or damaged by the occupiers” since the invasion began.
He stated two women were killed in a Russian attack using S-300 missiles on the Kupyansk museum in the Kharkiv region. The town is about 10 kilometers from the front lines.
The president also added that a church was destroyed by a Russian strike in the southern Kherson region.
“This church became one of hundreds of churches and prayer houses destroyed by Russian strikes,” Zelensky continued.
Zelensky alleged that Russian forces had broken into the house of a Tatar activist, Abduresheet Dzhepparov, in Crimea.
“He is one of the representatives of the Crimean Tatar national movement, a human rights activist, a citizen of Ukraine. It is unknown where he is now, what is happening to him,” he stated.
Ukrainian military says Russia is concentrating its forces on Bakhmut assault
The Ukrainian military announced that Moscow is concentrating its forces on the assault in the battered eastern city of Bakhmut — and consequently reducing offensive operations in some other areas.
Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesman for the eastern grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said on Ukrainian television that the situation in Bakhmut “changes from time to time, and there is a positional war going on.”
“The enemy is concentrating all its forces on Bakhmut, and in fact is not conducting such powerful combat operations anywhere else in our operational area of responsibility,” Cherevatyi added.
In Bakhmut over the past day, he said, the Russians “attacked our positions 23 times, fired 280 times with various types of artillery, and carried out four air raids. There were 85 attacks and 20 firefights in the Bakhmut area alone. One-hundred-and-seventy-five occupiers were killed in action, 213 were wounded.”
He added that Wagner fighters were no longer carrying out independent missions in Bakhmut.
“Both airborne units of the occupying army and special forces are increasingly being used. Therefore, we realize that the enemy’s losses are very significant,” he continued.
Cherevatyi stated that Ukrainian artillery was constantly engaged in protecting supply routes into Bakhmut, while engineers were doing all they could “to ensure that there are several routes of communication.”
Unofficial pro-Russian Telegram channels claim that the Ukrainians are continuing to retreat from parts of Bakhmut and have destroyed the communications tower on the western side of Bakhmut.
Medvedev calls Biden a ‘desperate grandfather’
Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president and prime minister, has called Joe Biden a “desperate grandfather” after the United States President officially launched his campaign for re-election in 2024.
“In the place of the US military, I would immediately create a fake suitcase with fake nuclear codes in case he wins, in order to avoid irreparable consequences,” Medvedev said, according to Russia’s RIA state news agency.
Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Biden’s government has played a key role in supporting Kyiv and denouncing Russia’s actions.
At a speech in Poland earlier this year, Biden said that “the war in Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia”.
Sweden expels five Russian diplomats
Sweden is expelling five Russian diplomats who have allegedly breached the rules on diplomatic ties.
According to Swedish national broadcaster SVT, Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said the employees of the Russian embassy in Sweden have been asked to leave “as a result of activities that are incompatible with the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations”.
The UN’s Vienna Convention is an international agreement introduced in 1961 with regulations to help independent countries maintain relations.
EU launches scheme for countries to place joint gas orders
The EU has launched a scheme for European companies to place joint orders to buy gas to ensure Europe has enough fuel in advance of a winter surge.
Companies will have until May 2 to register how much gas they want to buy through the scheme, excluding Russian gas.
The platform will then collect offers from global suppliers to match the companies’ demands.
The joint buying scheme was created due to the reduction in Russian gas shipments that have seen energy prices rise to eye-watering levels.
EU gas storage is already more than half full as mild weather curbed demand.