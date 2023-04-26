Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 426

Zelensky says over 60 Ukrainian cultural sites have been destroyed by the Russians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “more than 60 museums and galleries in different regions of our country have also been destroyed or damaged by the occupiers” since the invasion began.

He stated two women were killed in a Russian attack using S-300 missiles on the Kupyansk museum in the Kharkiv region. The town is about 10 kilometers from the front lines.

The president also added that a church was destroyed by a Russian strike in the southern Kherson region.

“This church became one of hundreds of churches and prayer houses destroyed by Russian strikes,” Zelensky continued.

Zelensky alleged that Russian forces had broken into the house of a Tatar activist, Abduresheet Dzhepparov, in Crimea.

“He is one of the representatives of the Crimean Tatar national movement, a human rights activist, a citizen of Ukraine. It is unknown where he is now, what is happening to him,” he stated.

Ukrainian military says Russia is concentrating its forces on Bakhmut assault

The Ukrainian military announced that Moscow is concentrating its forces on the assault in the battered eastern city of Bakhmut — and consequently reducing offensive operations in some other areas.

Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesman for the eastern grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said on Ukrainian television that the situation in Bakhmut “changes from time to time, and there is a positional war going on.”

“The enemy is concentrating all its forces on Bakhmut, and in fact is not conducting such powerful combat operations anywhere else in our operational area of responsibility,” Cherevatyi added.

In Bakhmut over the past day, he said, the Russians “attacked our positions 23 times, fired 280 times with various types of artillery, and carried out four air raids. There were 85 attacks and 20 firefights in the Bakhmut area alone. One-hundred-and-seventy-five occupiers were killed in action, 213 were wounded.”

He added that Wagner fighters were no longer carrying out independent missions in Bakhmut.

“Both airborne units of the occupying army and special forces are increasingly being used. Therefore, we realize that the enemy’s losses are very significant,” he continued.

Cherevatyi stated that Ukrainian artillery was constantly engaged in protecting supply routes into Bakhmut, while engineers were doing all they could “to ensure that there are several routes of communication.”

Unofficial pro-Russian Telegram channels claim that the Ukrainians are continuing to retreat from parts of Bakhmut and have destroyed the communications tower on the western side of Bakhmut.

Medvedev calls Biden a ‘desperate grandfather’

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president and prime minister, has called Joe Biden a “desperate grandfather” after the United States President officially launched his campaign for re-election in 2024.

“In the place of the US military, I would immediately create a fake suitcase with fake nuclear codes in case he wins, in order to avoid irreparable consequences,” Medvedev said, according to Russia’s RIA state news agency.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Biden’s government has played a key role in supporting Kyiv and denouncing Russia’s actions.

At a speech in Poland earlier this year, Biden said that “the war in Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia”.

Sweden expels five Russian diplomats