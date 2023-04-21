Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 422

Russian plane drops munitions over Russian border city, causing large explosion
A Russian fighter jet was forced to make “an emergency drop of aviation munition” over a Russian city Thursday, causing a large explosion in a central neighborhood, according to a state news agency and local officials.
A Russian Air Force Su-34 jet was flying over the border city of Belgorod, just north of Ukraine, when it was forced to drop the explosives for reasons that are still under investigation, according to Russian news agency RIA Novosti, which cited the Russian defense ministry.
Officials have not immediately reported any casualties, Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a Telegram post.
The explosion rocked an intersection in the city’s center and left a “huge impact crater” that was 20 meters (about 65 feet) wide, Gladkov continued.
“Windows in a nearby apartment building were damaged, as well as several parked cars. Electricity poles were downed,” he added.
An overturned car landed on the roof of a store near a residential high-rise building, according to RIA Novosti. Emergency teams are at the scene, the outlet said.
Belgorod is located about 40 kilometers (roughly 25 miles) north of the border with Ukraine.
Zelensky appeals to Mexico’s Congress
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to Mexico’s Congress Thursday to help defend the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
“Your vote in the UN General Assembly and other international organizations is very important,” Zelensky said via video.
“It is the vote to defend the principles and objectives of the UN Charter and therefore to defend the territorial integrity of Ukraine and all nations of the world,” he added.
Zelensky received a standing ovation from lawmakers before and after his speech.
Biden and Macron discuss Ukraine on call: White House
US President Joe Biden discussed Ukraine with French President Emmanuel Macron in a call Thursday, according to the White House.
The leaders in the call “reiterated their steadfast support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal aggression.”
The two also talked about Macron’s visit to China as well as “their ongoing efforts to advance prosperity, security, shared values, and the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region.”
“China had a role to play in contributing, in the medium term, to an end to the conflict in accordance with the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter,” a readout of the call from Elysee Palace stated.
Both heads of state also agreed on the “importance of continuing to engage” the Chinese authorities on this basis.
Russian FM to meet with UN chief on Monday in New York
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in New York on Monday, Russian state media TASS reported Thursday.
Almost all members of Lavrov’s delegation to the UN Security Council were issued visas to attend, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told state television Russia 24, according to TASS.
He said visas had not yet been issued to journalists.
Earlier this week, Nebenzya stated that Lavrov is set to discuss the Black Sea grain deal with Guterres during his visit to New York.
Russia took over the presidency of the UN Security Council on April 1 in what Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called “a bad joke.”
NATO membership for Ukraine will be “high on agenda” at alliance’s summit in July: Chief
The topic of Ukraine’s NATO membership and security guarantees will be “high on the agenda” at July’s NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, the military alliance’s chief stated on Thursday.
Answering questions from reporters during a news conference in Kyiv, Jens Stoltenberg said that he recognizes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will “raise the issue of membership, of security guarantees” at the summit.
“Ukraine’s future is in NATO. All allies agree on that,” Stoltenberg continued, adding that the main focus of the alliance now is “to ensure that Ukraine prevails.”
The official noted that he expects NATO allies to “agree to further strengthen NATO’s package for Ukraine” at the July summit.
He stated that Ukraine’s “rightful place is in NATO”.
Stoltenberg added he had discussed a “multiyear support initiative” with Ukrainian Zelensky, which would help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era equipment and doctrines to “NATO standards.”
This would “ensure full interoperability with the alliance,” he stressed.
Asked about Friday’s meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, which Stoltenberg will be attending, he said he expects NATO allies “will make new announcements on concrete military support to Ukraine.”