Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 370

The situation in the eastern city of Bakhmut is “getting more and more challenging,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday.

“The enemy is constantly destroying everything that can be used to protect our positions, to secure and defend it,” Zelensky stated, soon after military commanders spoke of hundreds of Russian strikes in the area.

“Our soldiers defending the Bakhmut direction are true heroes,” Zelesnky added.

Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the Eastern Grouping of the Armed Forces, told Ukrainian television, “Bakhmut remains the epicenter of the enemy’s attack, where they are focusing on breaking through our defense. In particular, in the area of such settlements as Dubovo-Vasylivka, Yahidne, Ivankivske, and Pivnichne.”

The named places are all to the west of Bakhmut.

Russian transfer of Ukrainian children is a ‘genocidal crime’: Ukraine

Russia’s alleged forced transfer of thousands of children from Ukraine is “probably the largest forced deportation in modern history”, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva. “The most chilling crime is that Russia steals Ukrainian children,” Kuleba stated in a video message to a packed room on the opening day of the five-week session, which will take up Russia’s alleged war crimes in Ukraine. “This is a genocidal crime,” Kuleba charged.

US sending Ukraine another $1.2bn: Treasury secretary

The United States is transferring an additional $1.2bn to Ukraine as it fights to resist Russia’s invasion, according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. On a trip to Kyiv following US President Joe Biden’s surprise visit last week, Yellen met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and announced the transfer of “an additional amount of over $1.2bn” to his government. This would be the first tranche of about $10bn the US will provide in the coming months, she said in a speech. “Our economic support is helping keep the Ukrainian government and critical service providers operational under extraordinary circumstances,” including by paying civil servants, firefighters and teachers, she added.

Ukraine expects the US will provide more than $10 billion in budget support: PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated the country’s budget deficit this year is expected to amount to $38 billion, but that the US is committing to provide more than $10 billion in budget support by September.

Shmyhal was speaking after talks in Kyiv with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

“In 2022, the United States was the leader among all partner countries in terms of financial assistance provided,” Shmyhal said, providing $13 billion in grant support for the budget.

“These funds were allocated for healthcare, education, social and humanitarian aid programs,” he added.

This year, he said, “The United States has committed to provide Ukraine with more than $10 billion by September. In addition, the United States supports Ukraine in its rapid recovery. Namely, they have allocated $1.5 billion for this purpose, and another $1.1 billion to support the rapid recovery of the energy sector of Ukraine and Moldova.”

Shmyhal noted a new platform was being introduced to help coordinate the work of the G7 countries and international financial organizations, including the IMF and the World Bank, with regard to financial support for Ukraine.”

Shmyhal added he and Yellen had also discussed the financial and sanctions impact on the Russian budget.

“We also discussed the continuation and effectiveness of sanctions on the supply of high-tech items to be used in the military sphere of Russia,” he continued.

US Treasury secretary says she expects to see “an increasing toll on Russia’s economic trajectory over time”

While the Russian economy has not yet buckled under the wide array of sanctions from the United States and other Western countries, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday she expects it to grow weaker over time as the country loses foreign investment and runs through its reserves and rainy-day funds.

“We will see an increasing toll on Russia’s economic trajectory over time,” she told CNN in an exclusive interview during her unannounced visit to Kyiv.

“And their ability to replenish the military equipment that’s been destroyed in their attacks on Ukraine — that’s been very greatly jeopardized,” she added.

Still, recent US intelligence has shown that China is considering increasing its support of the Russian economy and war efforts, including supplying drones and ammunition.

Such a move would bring “severe” consequences, Yellen stated.

“We have been extremely clear that we will not tolerate systematic violations by any country of the sanctions that we have put in place that are intended to deprive Russia of access to military equipment to wage this war,” she continued.

“And we have been very clear with the Chinese government and have made clear to Chinese firms and financial institutions that the consequences of violating those sanctions would be very severe,” she noted.

US Treasury Secretary makes surprise visit to Kyiv

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has made a surprise visit to Kyiv to reaffirm US support for Ukraine and promote economic aid. Yellen met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and other top government officials days after the first anniversary of the war, repeating US assurances delivered by President Joe Biden a week ago.

UN human rights chief slams ‘senseless’ Russian invasion of Ukraine

The United Nations rights chief has condemned Russia’s “senseless” invasion of Ukraine at the start of a Human Rights Council session at which countries want to strengthen scrutiny of Moscow’s alleged war crimes. Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, in one of his first speeches to the 47-member council, warned that human rights gains were being reined back and even reversed, citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an example of oppression. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated in a separate speech that the war had triggered “massive violations” of rights.

China has ‘very clearly’ taken Russia’s side in Ukraine war: US

China has been “anything but an honest broker” in efforts to bring peace to Ukraine and “very clearly” has taken Russia’s side, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price says. China has provided Russia with “diplomatic support, political support, with economic support, with rhetorical support,” Price stated at a news briefing.

