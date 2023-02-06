Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 348

Zelensky: Fierce battles raging in Donetsk as Russia intensifies pressure
Fierce battles are raging in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region as Russia intensifies pressure before the first anniversary of its invasion of the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated.
“Things are very difficult in Donetsk region – fierce battles,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address, adding, “But however difficult it is and however much pressure there is, we must endure … We have no alternative to defending ourselves and winning.”
Russia, he noted, was applying increased pressure to “make up for its defeats last year. We see that on various sectors of the front and also pressure in terms of information.”
DM: Ukraine has reserves to repel possible Russian offensive
Ukraine expects a possible major Russian offensive this month, but Kyiv has the reserves to hold back Moscow’s forces even though not all the West’s latest military supplies will have arrived in time, Ukraine’s defence minister has said.
At a news conference, Oleksii Reznikov stated that Russia could launch the new attack in February for symbolic reasons around the first anniversary of its invasion, but that Moscow’s resources were not ready from a military point of view.
Reznikov has noted that the reluctance of Kyiv’s Western allies to send jets to his war-torn country would cost it “more lives.”
“I am sure that we will win this war; I am sure we will liberate all the occupied territories,” Reznikov told reporters in Kyiv, AFP reported. But without the delivery of Western jets, “it will cost us more lives”, he cautioned.
“We have to stop it right now,” Reznikov added.
Battlefield strength swiftest way to Ukraine peace: UK top diplomat
Helping to arm Ukraine so it can defend itself against Russia is the swiftest path to achieving peace, the United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has written in an article for a Maltese newspaper ahead of a visit on Tuesday to the island.
“Like all authoritarian rulers, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin responds only to strength in his opponents,” Cleverly wrote in the Times of Malta.
He added that he was delighted that Germany and the United States had joined Britain in agreeing to send tanks to Ukraine.
“Giving the Ukrainians the tools they need to finish the job is the swiftest – indeed the only – path to peace,” he said.
The war in Ukraine is expected to dominate the talks between the UK and Malta, a European Union member.
The island has sought to help Ukraine by enforcing EU sanctions and providing humanitarian assistance including medicines and power generators. A small number of Ukrainian soldiers are also being treated in Maltese hospitals.
Germany: We have ‘hundreds’ of pieces of Ukraine war crime evidence
Germany’s prosecutor general has said that his office has collected “hundreds” of pieces of evidence showing war crimes by Russian forces in Ukraine, calling for an international effort to bring leaders to justice.
“At the moment we are focusing on mass killings in Bucha and attacks on Ukraine’s civil infrastructure,” prosecutor Peter Frank told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.
He added most of the evidence came from interviews with Ukrainian refugees, and the goal was now to “prepare for a possible later court case – whether in Germany or with our foreign partners or an international court”.