Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 348

Zelensky: Fierce battles raging in Donetsk as Russia intensifies pressure

Fierce battles are raging in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region as Russia intensifies pressure before the first anniversary of its invasion of the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated.

“Things are very difficult in Donetsk region – fierce battles,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address, adding, “But however difficult it is and however much pressure there is, we must endure … We have no alternative to defending ourselves and winning.”

Russia, he noted, was applying increased pressure to “make up for its defeats last year. We see that on various sectors of the front and also pressure in terms of information.”