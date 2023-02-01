Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 343

Russia struggling to replace its losses in Ukraine ahead of possible spring offensive: Western officials

Russia is unlikely to see strategic success in any potential offensive in Ukraine this spring due to limited support on force ratios, equipment and logistics, according to Western officials speaking to media on background.

These limitations might not prevent Russia “from trying to launch an offensive,” but their “ability to change the course of the conflict at the moment is constrained,” the officials said.

Moscow is struggling to replace its losses, they added.

“There are severe constraints to their ability to really backfill the losses that they have suffered in Ukraine, which is why you see them reach out to international partners to try to fill the gap,” they stated, noting Russia and Ukraine were fundamentally in “a race” as to “who can maintain the supply of weapons.”

Moscow’s current offensive is more about “the existing manpower and equipment being deployed and redeployed locally. You’re seeing people kind of taking offensive action, but I don’t think you’re seeing the beginning of the offensive in big strategic terms. It’s unlikely that hundreds of thousands of mobilized reservists have been formed into cohesive formations capable of major offensive, maneuver operations,” the officials explained.

Meanwhile, the officials expressed doubt in Russia using its neighboring ally Belarus to launch an offensive in the coming months.

“Belarus is providing a useful training ground for Russian forces where they can outsource for training and then siphon them back round into the front line in Ukraine,” the officials said, adding, “We do see Russian forces in Belarus. We don’t see them deployed to the border, and at the moment, they don’t have the kind of capability in the logistics to project and threaten Kyiv.”

But the Russian troops presence does prompt Ukraine from stationing its troops in that direction to “offset that potential risk,” the officials stated, even though they stressed that it is “hugely unlikely” that Belarus “will be an axis of advance in the next several months.”

US likely to announce another Ukrainian security assistance package soon: White House

The US will likely announce further security assistance for Ukraine “soon,” according to White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton.

“I expect we’re going to have more security assistance to announce soon,” Dalton told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Asked about whether the US would send F16 jets to Ukraine, Dalton reiterated President Joe Biden’s comments on Monday and pointed to the billions of dollars in aid provided so far.

Biden said “no” when asked by a reporter Monday on whether he would send the jets to Ukraine. His answer comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sought fighter jets to help sustain his war effort against Russia. Biden has consistently said the planes aren’t on the table, even as he has given aid in other areas, including providing Abrams tanks.

Dalton also emphasized that the US remains in “regular contact” with Ukrainian officials about their needs.

As of Jan. 19, the United States has committed $26.7 billion to Ukraine in security aid since the beginning of the war nearly a year ago.

Zelenskyy adviser: If Ukraine doesn’t get weapons, war will spread to EU

Mykhailo Podolyak, Zelenskyy’s chief adviser, has urged western allies to provide more military support amid renewed calls from top Ukrainian officials for fighter jets.

Podolyak said on Twitter that some EU representatives “believe Ukraine shouldn’t be given weapons as the war will spread to Europe”. But, he added, “War is already in the center of Europe.”

He also warned that if Ukraine does not get weapons, the war will spread to the EU because Russia “won’t stop the expansion”.

Blinken to discuss Russia’s war on Ukraine with Chinese officials

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine with Chinese officials during a Feb. 5-6 trip to China, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

Kirby told reporters that talks on a number of issues, such as the two countries’ militaries and climate change, were sidelined when China protested a visit to Taiwan last August by then-US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Blinken will seek to get talks on these issues “restored and/or revitalized,” Kirby added.

“I know he’s looking forward to being able to addressing all of those issues and of course the war in Ukraine will be among those issues that we can expect the secretary to bring up while he’s there,” Kirby continued.